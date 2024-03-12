Magical Monfils beats Norrie to advance at Indian Wells

Mar 12, 2024
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 07:07 AM

Gael Monfils produced a stunning display of shot-making and showmanship to rally from a set and 3-0 down to beat former champion Cameron Norrie 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells on Monday.

The 37-year-old Frenchman electrified the crowd with his creativity to set up fourth round meeting with either 19-year-old compatriot Arthur Fils or ninth seed Casper Ruud.

Norrie, who won the tournament in 2021, piled up 60 unforced errors and could not solve the unpredictable Monfils puzzle in the three hour and 15 minute affair.

Seventh seed Holger Rune beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 7-6(5) and 17th-seeded American Tommy Paul sailed past Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4 in other third round action. REUTERS

