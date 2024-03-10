Tennis - Big-serving Fritz powers his way into Indian Wells third round

INDIAN WELLS, California - American Taylor Fritz put on a serving clinic to beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(2) 6-2 and advance to the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday.

The 2022 champion never faced a break point and crushed down his 14th ace on match point to beat the Chilean under sunny desert skies before a crowd supporting the San Diego native.

"It's unreal," Fritz said on centre court after the win.

"I was coming to this tournament as a kid for a long time and this is my favourite stop of the whole year, just to hear the crowd and the support when I walk out is incredible."

Tabilo served well in the opener and the tight first set was ultimately settled in a tiebreak where Fritz made the most of his opportunities.

"I got some looks at second serves in the tiebreaker," Fritz said. "Then in the second set I started finding my rhythm, returning serve a little bit better."

Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of his second round clash with seventh seed Holger Rune due to a calf strain.

The former world number three was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open and Rotterdam with injuries in what has been a tough start to the year for the 33-year-old.

Former champion Cameron Norrie, French teenager Arthur Fils and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov all progressed in straight sets to reach the third round. REUTERS

