Tai Tzu-ying wins BWF World Tour Finals with comeback victory over Carolina Marin

HANGZHOU – Eleven wins apiece in their head-to-head record, that was how evenly matched Chinese Taipei’s world No. 4 Tai Tzu-ying and world No. 5 Spaniard Carolina Marin were heading into the title-decider of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals on Dec 17.

The final showdown at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Centre did not disappoint either, as Tai edged ahead to her 12th victory after yet another sensational fightback to win 12-21, 21-14, 21-18.

The 29-year-old also lost the first game of her semi-final clash with South Korean world No. 1 An Se-young a day earlier before saving four match points to clinch the tie.

“I’m of course very happy,” said Tai. “To become the champion of this tournament, it just shows what I worked hard for the entire year and it paid off.

“However, before I came here, I felt that I did not train as well as I would have liked, therefore my performance did not live up to my own expectations.”

Her victory means Tai has clinched her fourth title of the season-ending tournament – she last won in 2020, also against Marin. She triumphed in 2014 and 2016 as well, when it was known as the BWF Super Series Finals.

When asked if it would be a boost for the season ahead and for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she added: “I believe so. Moreover, I wasn’t in the best of conditions, but to be able to match up to these players (in Hangzhou), I will cherish it a lot.

“Also, the fans have encouraged me here and given me a lot of support, so I have confidence to carry on.”

Tai has shown her resilience in Hangzhou and it was once again evident when she rallied from a game and 4-1 down against her 30-year-old opponent.

Marin had won their last meeting, in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open in October, and she built on that by wrapping up the first game in just 21 minutes.

In the second game, the 2016 Olympic champion went into the mid-game break 11-9 up, and that was when Tai started to pick up the pace and made Marin work around the court.

The Chinese Taipei star won six points in a row and eventually levelled the contest.

In the decider, both players made mistakes but Tai then scored eight of the next 11 points at 11-10 up and with momentum on her side, converted her third championship point to the delight of her fans.