Singapore’s Terry Hee and Jessica Tan overcome nightmare conditions to win Guwahati Masters title

SINGAPORE – They encountered blackouts and murky tap water in their hotel rooms and were hit by pests and illness, but Singapore’s badminton couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan stayed focused to clinch their second title of the season.

On Dec 10, the world No. 26s beat Denmark’s 35th-ranked Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-19, 21-11 in the final of the US$100,000 (S$134,000) Guwahati Masters in Assam, India, and picked up a cheque for US$7,900.

It was their third final in two months, following a rough start to their season. They also managed to avenge their defeat by the Danes at the Abu Dhabi Masters in October, before winning the Irish Open in November.

Hee said: “We were not playing well earlier this year but, hopefully, we are turning things around. The most important thing is self belief and we should always trust the process.”

They have had to, in trying times during this Indian swing. Their unpleasant experiences began over a week ago at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Tan wrote in an Instagram story: “During the court test, there were birds flying in the hall and bird droppings all over the courts. The hall was also slightly foggy due to what seemed like dust.”

There was to be no reprieve after they travelled to Guwahati.

Not only did they have to swop their rackets for electric swatters to kill mosquitoes, they also needed teamwork to keep each other’s food away from houseflies at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

As the water heaters in their hotel rooms at the Ghar 365 Residency was not working, they had to boil water and pour it into buckets for their showers. That, too, could happen only when their tap was not churning out brown-coloured water.

They also had to contend with several power trips that did not help with their rest and recovery.

The Singapore Badminton Association told ST that the Badminton World Federation has been informed of these issues.

To make things worse, Tan developed a severe sore throat, flu and runny nose before the Guwahati Masters, but the husband-and-wife duo pressed on.

She said: “It was extremely trying for me because I was very unwell throughout. This was the first tournament where I never shouted at all when we won points because my throat hurt too much. I really pushed my limits physically and mentally, tried to focus and stay positive as best as I could.”

Their concentration was further tested in the final. After claiming the first game in which they largely trailed, there was controversy when the Danes were trailing 9-13 in the second game as Vestergaard was shown a yellow card for constantly interfering with line calls and then a red card and point penalty for delaying the game with his protest.