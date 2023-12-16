Surprised Tai Tzu-ying finally defeats An Se-young by ‘playing freely’

HANGZHOU – When Tai Tzu-ying lost the first game of her semi-final clash against An Se-young at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals on Dec 16, she must have thought that history would be repeating itself.

After all, the world No. 4 from Chinese Taipei already had a taste of defeat against An at this season-ending tournament when she lost to the top-ranked South Korean 21-17, 21-15 a day earlier in their Group A fixture.

On top of that, Tai had won only one of their last nine matches so a second win in 10 is simply going against the odds.

But that was exactly what happened at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Centre, when she trailed 19-21, but fought back to clinch the next two games 21-15, 22-20.

“I actually didn’t change much of my game (from yesterday),” Tai said.

“Because I was trailing a lot, so I thought I would just play with an open mind. There was a big difference in the score, and my condition was not the best, and I felt that it was better to play more freely (and not give myself pressure).

“In the end I was quite surprised I won, because An doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“Both of us are carrying injuries. I feel like she’s not as agile as she usually is. In the end it was a matter of who’s more strong mentally and more determined. We refused to give up.”

Following her first-game loss, Tai continued to make mistakes in the second and fell to a 1-5 deficit. She regained her composure to tie 6-6, before eventually winning 21-15.

An then dictated the tempo of the decisive game, charging all the way to a 10-3 lead. But Tai refused to give up and showed her resilience even when she later trailed by a massive nine points.

The 29-year-old had the greater experience over her 21-year-old opponent – even though An is the reigning world champion – and she reversed the situation with a 12-1 run that proved crucial.

Crucially, she held firm at 16-20 and reeled off six straight points to win 22-20.

“I don’t remember the last time I made such a comeback,” added Tai.

A disappointed An said: “I don’t know what happened – I’m just upset I lost it. Tai played very well and was steady even though I had a big lead.”

Before the victory, the last time Tai beat An – who had been struggling with a knee injury – was in Dubai in April, after which she went on five-match losing streak against the Korean.

Tai is an Olympic silver medallist and has also won silver and bronze at the World Championships. She did win gold at the BWF World Tour Finals, however, in 2020.

Prior to that, she also won in 2014 and 2016, when the tournament was called the BWF Super Series Finals.

She is now one step closer to clinching her fourth title and will face Spain’s 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the title-decider on Dec 17.

Following Tai’s victory, Marin also needed three games against China’s world No. 2 Chen Yufei – 21-17, 19-21, 21-13 – to clinch her win.

“I haven’t thought much about who will make the final, or that I will make the final,” Tai added.

“I saw both their matches yesterday (in the group stage), and they look like they are in good conditions.”

The final will be evenly poised with Tai and Marin sharing 11 wins each in their head-to-head record.

The last time they played against each other was in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open in October, when the Spaniard won 19-21, 21-15, 21-18. Marin lost in the final to Chen.

In the men’s semi-finals, China’s Shi Yuqi defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-16, 21-15.