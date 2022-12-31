New year, new dreams: What Singapore athletes hope for in 2023

More athletes representing Singapore. With the Asean Para Games and Asian Para Games coming up in 2023, I’m excited to cheer on new athletes, both in powerlifting and other sports.

Ryan Lo (@ryan_lojh), 25, sailing

It would be great if certain sports like sailing could be better broadcasted at some events so that family, friends and the public can follow the races better.

3. A piece of advice you’d give budding young athletes as the year opens?

Delvin Goh (@delvingoh), 27, basketball

Keep working even if the world is falling. You never know when it will be your turn to shine. Therefore, work on your craft, sacrifice some things if you really want to be successful.

Ser Lin Qian (@linqian.__.0501), 16, table tennis

Train your mindset to be strong. Many times, it is the one thing holding us back. Understand that success doesn’t lie in a one-off upset against a big player or just having a few good results. It lies in consistent control of your habits, emotions and mindset. So keep fighting and don’t be afraid of failure.

Danelle Tan (@danelle__tan), 18, football