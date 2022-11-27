Swimming: Mark Chay confident swimmers can qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

SINGAPORE – No swimmer has earned the ticket to the Paris Olympics yet, but Singapore Swimming Association president Mark Chay is confident that the Republic will be represented in the sport in 2024.

Chay is also hoping that younger swimmers such as the in-form Teong Tzen Wei and Jonathan Tan will make their Olympic debuts in Paris. The qualication window opens on March 1, 2023.

Teong became the fastest swimmer in South-east Asia at the SEA Games in May, reached the 50m butterfly final at the world championships in June and clinched a silver in the 50m fly at the Commonwealth Games in July.

Tan had missed out on the last Olympics by just 0.1sec in the 50m freestyle. The Republic was represented by three swimmers – Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen – when the delayed quadrennial event took place in Tokyo in 2021.

Pointing to last week’s Major Games Qualifiers, Chay was optimistic that the swimmers are gearing up well for major competitions in 2023.

He said: “We’ve had some very positive results, they’re not the best but it’s good to see people already clocking this kind of times at this time of the season.

“Everyone is going to be fast next year and the SEA Games will be quite important because the top swimmers are hoping to make their qualification marks for the Olympics there.

“We’ve always had qualifiers for the Olympics and now we’re seeing swimmers like Teong and Jonny coming up. They’re of age now and hopefully they’ll make it this time, especially since they were knocking on (the) door last time.”

Both Teong, 25, and Tan, 20, had previously qualified for the 2023 SEA Games and Asian Games and they again went under the Asiad “A” cut timing of 22.59sec for the 50m free at the Major Games Qualifiers, which ended on Saturday.

Teong has also qualified for the 50m and 100m butterfly for the Hangzhou Asian Games, while Tan also previously cleared the mark for the 100m and 200m free.

Teong, who had returned from a one-month suspension in October after admitting to consuming illicit drugs overseas along with two other swimmers, clocked 22.13sec, while Tan recorded 22.56sec.

The Olympic “A” time is 21.96sec, while Teong’s national record in the event of 21.93sec was clocked at the SEA Games in May.

Chay was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the Katong Pool Heritage Gallery at the ActiveSG Katong Swimming Complex on Sunday. The event was also attended by South-East District mayor Fahmi Aliman, swimming legends Tay Chin Joo and Patricia Chan as well as national swimmer Marina Chan.

The gallery houses artefacts from the time when Katong Swimming Complex first opened in 1975 and highlights the history of Tanjong Katong as well as key sporting moments in the area, such as the opening of the nearby Singapore Swimming Club and Chinese Swimming Club.