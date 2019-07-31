ST Run: Sign up at GetActive! Carnival this weekend, receive goodies from Compressport

SINGAPORE - Sign up for this year's The Straits Times Run this weekend, and you could be sporting a new pair of armsleeves or anti-sweat run visor from Compressport.

The ST Run will have a booth at the GetActive! Carnival at the Singapore Sports Hub (OCBC Square) on Saturday (Aug 3) and Sunday (Aug 4), from 10am to 7pm.

Those who register by Sunday at the carnival stand to receive either a pair of arm sleeves (worth $59) or the visor (worth $29.90) while stocks last.

On top of that, registrants at the carnival will also get $2 off their registration fee.

Distance runners, such as those who will race in the ST Run's 18.45km and 10km categories, often have to cope with heat and also glaring sunlight once the sun rises.

This is where the Compressport armsleeves and visor come in handy.

The armsleeves provide graduated compression from the wrist to the biceps and improve venous blood flow. They can be adjusted easily and will regulate the temperature of your arms, as well as shield them from sunlight.

The anti-sweat run visor not only protects the eyes from the glaring sun but also helps absorb perspiration, keeping sweat out of the eyes.

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong will also be present at the booth on Saturday to promote the ST Run. The holder of the national marathon record (2:23:42) will be racing in the 18.45km category.

This year's ST Run will also include a 3.5km fun run for families and beginners.

The registration fee for each category is $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km), respectively. Past participants enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

There is also the SPH35 Panasonic Schools Challenge for those who wish to represent their tertiary institution or secondary school.

Apart from treating participants to a several giveaways, the build-up to the ST Run will also feature a range of fitness and lifestyle activities geared towards getting participants ready.

There will be a cooking class at Allspice Institute on Saturday (Aug 3), a BounceFit class on Aug 25 and an aquaFit pool workout on Sept 8.

The activities cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund. To register for the activities, go to www.straitstimesrun.com.