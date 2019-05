Runners signing up for the 2019 The Straits Times Run at the Osim Sundown Marathon Expo at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall C yesterday. Those who sign up by June 16 for the individual 3.5km (originally $50), 10km ($60) and 18.45km ($70) categories can enjoy a $10 discount. This year's ST Run will be held on Sept 29 at the Singapore Sports Hub. Participants can also sign up at straitstimesrun.com