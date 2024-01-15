Ronnie O'Sullivan edges Ali Carter for record-extending eighth Masters snooker title

Ronnie O'Sullivan with the Paul Hunter trophy after his victory over Ali Carter in the Masters snooker tournament final. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - Ronnie O'Sullivan came from behind to claim a record-extending eighth Masters title with a brilliant 10-7 victory over Ali Carter on Jan 14 at Alexandra Palace.

The world No. 1, nicknamed "The Rocket", trailed 6-3 in the evening session but then won six of the next seven frames before sealing his win.

O'Sullivan claimed the £250,000 (S$424,100) first prize, while Carter took home £100,000.

The 48-year-old adds a 23rd Triple Crown title to his collection and becomes the oldest champion, being also the youngest, having won his first Masters title in 1995 at the age of 19.

He collected his eighth UK Championship in December, but had never previously won consecutive Triple Crown events in the same season.

He now has the chance to emulate Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams by winning all three in the same campaign at the world championships later this year. REUTERS

