Ronnie O'Sullivan becomes oldest UK snooker champion by beating Ding Junhui

YORK, England – Ronnie O'Sullivan became the oldest UK snooker champion as he secured a 10-7 victory over China's Ding Junhui to claim a record-extending eighth title in York on Sunday.

The career of seven-time world champion O'Sullivan, who turns 48 on Dec 5, has come full circle after he was the youngest player to win the UK Championship in 1993 at 17.

“Each tournament I win and play in, I take great pleasure from,” O’Sullivan, known as “The Rocket” told the BBC.

"I had to come out and have a good head. There was a big crowd and I wanted to leave blood, sweat and tears on the table. I came out and gave it my all and I love competing.

"I always keep beating myself up because of the age thing. I keep thinking at some point you have to stop winning but I am doing all right and I will keep on going until the wheels fall off."

O'Sullivan's triumph over Ding saw the Englishman add the 40th ranking title to his remarkable trophy collection. REUTERS