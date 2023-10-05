Ronnie O’Sullivan academy to close on Sunday; ‘big loss’ for S’pore’s cue sports community

SINGAPORE – Over a year after its grand opening in June 2022, the Ronnie O’Sullivan Snooker Academy (RoSSA) at Turf City’s The Grandstand will shutter its operations on Sunday, with the closure leaving the local cue sports community in limbo.

The lease for the 16,000 sq ft facility expires at the end of 2023 and is not up for renewal as The Grandstand has been slated for new residential developments.

The academy’s technical director, Jason Colebrook, 70, said they have been searching for new premises since March, but will take a hiatus to focus on packing up the equipment.

“We may start searching again next year but as the cost of storage is quite high, we may be prepared to sell things and then start from scratch again,” he added.

“It’s a real shame. Players were begging us to find a way to continue.”

Launched on June 11, 2022 by seven-time world champion and world No. 1 O’Sullivan, the venue has 12 snooker tables and 16 pool tables and its closure is a big loss for Singapore’s cue sports community.

Besides providing world-class facilities, it has also hosted many tournaments – 28 in 2022 – that helped develop local players.

Seven-gold SEA Games billiards champion Peter Gilchrist, 55, said: “I couldn’t believe it when (the academy) first came to Singapore. There are a few other nice centres in Singapore but nothing compared to this, with World Championship-quality tables.

“You can see the improvement in local players, standards has gone up quite a bit. I’ve got people coming up to me and asking where they should play now.”

One of those players is competitive snooker player Derrick Koh, 42.

“Since RoSSA was launched, there have been many new faces that joined the community,” said Koh, who works as a senior account manager.

“We have developed a kind of bonded relationship with one another and everyone has shared emotions. These rich memories we have all experienced together make it feel like the end of an era.”