Singaporean golfers take all three qualifying slots for March 21-24 Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s golfers claimed all three spots on offer at the qualifying tournament for the Porsche Singapore Classic on Feb 27, with Nicklaus Chiam topping the field of 48 with a one-under 71.

The 28-year-old will be joined by fellow professional Joshua Yap, who edged out Thailand’s 2023 qualifier Amarin Kraivixien and compatriot Irvyn Tan in a three-way play-off at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, after the trio finished on 72.

In the play-off, Yap and Kraivixien both bogeyed the par-four 18th, while Tan was eliminated after a double bogey. In the decider, Yap parred the same hole while the Thai carded another bogey.

As the top Singaporean amateur, Tan earned the last invite to play in the US$2.5 million (S$3.36 million) DP World Tour event from March 21 to 24.

The qualifying event also included golfers from Thailand, Malaysia, China and Myanmar.

Chiam, who registered two bogeys on the front nine, was glad to come back with four birdies and a bogey.

The SEA Games silver medallist said: “I’m very excited and can’t wait for the tournament to begin. I want to get it going now, if possible.

“For the next few weeks, I’m just going to do I what I’ve been doing, practise and play as much as possible.”

Yap, who turned professional in 2023, will be putting in extra hours and working on his mental game as he aims to be in contention at the tournament.

He said: “This means a lot to me. Getting on the DP World Tour is my ultimate goal and this is a good step forward.”

Tan is looking forward to the opportunity of playing in a tournament of this scale, adding: “I’m definitely hoping to make the cut for this event.

“It’ll be something very special for me to be the top amateur at this event.”

The three Singaporeans will be part of a field that includes 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry, Japan’s newly minted DP World Tour winner Rikuya Hoshino, Thailand’s four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Asian Games champion Kho Taichi from Hong Kong.

The DP World Tour returned to Singapore in 2023 for the first time in nine years, with South Africa’s Ockie Strydom winning it with a Laguna course-record nine-under 63 in the final round.