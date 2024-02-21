Just a girl who loves golf, Patty Tavatanakit to play at the Singapore Women’s Open

SINGAPORE – Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is a girl who has loved golf all her life. Even when the sport broke her heart in the last year, she never stopped loving it.

The 24-year-old was finally rewarded when she won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on Feb 18, carding 18-under 270 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City.

It was her first victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and first anywhere since winning the 2021 ANA Inspiration, one of the LPGA Tour’s five Majors, in April 2021.

With the fire rekindled, Patty now has a spring in her step. She told The Straits Times in an email interview: “I’ve loved golf my entire life, sometimes when things get a little bit tough, I try to remember all of the work I’ve put in, and the successes I’ve had, to get to this point where I get to live my dream everyday.

“Last year, I didn’t have the year I was hoping I’d have on the golf course but I feel like I’ve learned a lot from it, success isn’t permanent, and neither are tough times.”

She was among the star names announced on Feb 21 set to feature at the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open from March 7-10 at the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC).

“I want to continue this strong momentum, and build on what’s working. I always really enjoy playing in Singapore so I’m really looking forward to those two tournaments,” Patty added. “I’ve had some success in Singapore in the past and I’d love to add to that in 2024.”

Aside from Patty, Park Ji-young will be back to defend her title alongside 2023 Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) money list winner Lee Ye-won, KLPGA Rookie of the Year Kim Min-byeol and 2022 KLPGA player of the year Park Min-ji.

Thais Jaravee Boonchant and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Malaysian Ashley Lau are also set to compete.

World No. 32 Lee will hope to capitalise on her experience from the inaugural edition. She said: “When I participated in 2022, I felt like the course suits me well so I’m excited to compete in the tournament again.

“It was difficult for me to read the green but I think I’ll be able to play aggressively this year from the experience gained in 2022.

The one billion won (S$1 million) tournament is jointly sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association and KLPGA and is part of the Ladies Asian Tour Series.

The 2022 edition was over 54 holes, with the final round cancelled due to inclement weather at TMCC’s Tampines Course. The 2024 tournament will be increased to four rounds and 72 holes.

Ji-young, 56th in the world, said: “I feel a little nervous and excited because it’s my first title defence in 2024, but I’ll do my best as much as I prepared diligently.

“Frankly, I don’t feel much pressure, I just want to show my best performance again like last time.”