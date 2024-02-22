Kiradech Aphibarnrat among Asian golfers to feature at Porsche Singapore Classic in March

SINGAPORE – Four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat will take part in the March 21-24 Porsche Singapore Classic, organisers announced on Feb 22.

The 34-year-old Thai will be joined by China’s Li Haotong, Hong Kong’s Asian Games champion Kho Taichi and Malaysia’s Gavin Green at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Kiradech said: “Laguna National is a great golf course and I can’t wait to tee it up next month.”

One of his biggest competitors will be Li, who is China’s first male golfer to break into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 28-year-old expressed his excitement at being able to play in Asia. “I love what the DP World Tour has done with the global swings and I know all the golfers from the Far East are really looking forward to the Asian swing,” he said.

Earlier, Ireland’s world No. 51 Shane Lowry and Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino had confirmed their participation in the Singapore Classic, which is the first leg of the DP World Tour’s Asian swing and has a prize pool of US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million).

This will not be the only marquee golf event in the coming months, with the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship being held at the Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 29-March 3 and the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open taking place a week later at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

Tickets for the Singapore Classic can be found at https://sistic.com.sg/events/classic0324