Singapore’s kayakers out to secure Paris Olympics berth after encouraging spell

SINGAPORE – Sore arms, calloused palms and blistered hands are par for the course in kayaking. But beyond the scars that remain long after the races, Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen also had to endure the anguish of missing out on an Olympic spot by less than a second – twice.

In a bid to banish those demons, the 32-year-old has been hard at work on the Gold Coast in Australia as she prepares for the April 18-21 Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifiers in Tokyo.

Two quota places – up from just one at the last qualifiers – are up for grabs as kayakers seek qualification for the Paris Games.

At the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Pattaya in May 2021, Chen missed out on a quota spot in the women’s singles K1 500m by just 0.938sec. She was second in 1min 54.649sec, with the winner, Kazakhstan’s Natalya Sergeyeva, clinching the sole spot.

It went even more agonisingly close a day later in the K1 200m, with a mere 0.067sec standing between her and a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

She was third in 40.325sec, behind Kazakhstan’s Inna Klinova (40.123sec) and Japan’s Yuka Ono (40.258sec). As Kazakhstan had already clinched an Olympic spot, Ono claimed the K1 200m quota spot.

On the double whammy of 2021, Chen said: “It just made me a bit angrier. It made me really want to do better the next time. I missed out on both events by one place so that was not fun.

“But I know that you can have losses, and that makes the wins a lot better. It did hurt but I took learning lessons from all of my races and tried to improve.”

The improvement brought about a historic achievement in Hangzhou last October, when Chen won a historic Asian Games silver.

“The performance at the Asian Games just shows me that I’m on the right track. But you don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch and Asia always has surprises. It is not a shoo in for me to qualify but the chances are good,” said Chen, who is looking to qualify in the K1 500m.

Singapore canoeist Lucas Teo is in the same boat, not literally, but the 33-year-old is as determined to book his maiden Olympic spot.

As part of his preparation for April’s qualifiers, Teo competed in the Singapore Canoe Marathon at the Sports Hub Water Sports Centre, where close to 800 participants competed in the two-day event.

While he is looking to secure an Olympic spot in the men’s K1 1,000m, competing in the marathon allowed him to have a winning experience as he clinched the men’s K1 28km event in 2hr 18min 9sec on Jan 20, ahead of 22 competitors.

Like Chen, Teo’s confidence was boosted at the Asiad, where he finished fifth out of nine in 3min 56.235sec, less than five seconds behind the bronze medallist.

A year earlier, Teo had won his second individual SEA Games canoeing gold – seven years after his first – in the men’s K1 1,000m in Hanoi.