Singapore’ Stephenie Chen wins Asian Games silver in kayak 500m

Stephanie Chen wins a silver in the Women’s Kayak Single 50m in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Oct 3, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The medal is Singapore’s first in the kayaking competition in Hangzhou. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
46 min ago

HANGZHOU – Stephenie Chen has won a silver – her first Asian Games medal in four outings – in the women’s kayak single 500m at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

In a thrilling race, Chen, who had previously come seventh, sixth, fifth and fourth in the Asian Games, started strong and led for just over half the contest. But eventually the 31-year-old was overtaken by China’s Li Dongyin.

Li timed 1:58.931 while Chen was second in 2:00.074. Bronze was won by Hediye Kazemi of Iran in 2:00.635.

The medal is Singapore’s first in the kayaking competition in Hangzhou.

More On This Topic
Tearful Shanti Pereira says it’s a ‘so crazy, incredible season’ after historic 200m Asian Games gold
‘I don’t practise getting fourth’: At a painful Asian Games, Letitia Sim bravely passed every test

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top