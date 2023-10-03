Singapore’ Stephenie Chen wins Asian Games silver in kayak 500m

HANGZHOU – Stephenie Chen has won a silver – her first Asian Games medal in four outings – in the women’s kayak single 500m at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

In a thrilling race, Chen, who had previously come seventh, sixth, fifth and fourth in the Asian Games, started strong and led for just over half the contest. But eventually the 31-year-old was overtaken by China’s Li Dongyin.

Li timed 1:58.931 while Chen was second in 2:00.074. Bronze was won by Hediye Kazemi of Iran in 2:00.635.

The medal is Singapore’s first in the kayaking competition in Hangzhou.