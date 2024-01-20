Valeri Obidko returns to Singapore for second spell as national jumps coach

SINGAPORE – From 2004 to 2015, Valeri Obidko had helped to develop several national jumpers in Singapore, with some of their national records still standing. Yet a second spell still excites the 59-year-old.

On Jan 20, Singapore Athletics (SA) announced that the Russian-born Singaporean has been appointed as its national jumps coach and coach developer.

SA president Lien Choong Luen said Obidko’s experience had benefited Singapore previously.

Two of his former athletes, Stefan Tseng and Matthew Goh set national records for the men’s triple jump (16.04m) and long jump (7.62m) respectively in 2009, both of which have yet to be eclipsed.

“SA wants to take a systematic discipline-by-discipline approach to our programmes to maximise our success for the 2029 SEA Games,” said Lien, adding that Obidko is “ready to help our jumps community develop their fullest potential”.

Obidko had two stints as Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) jumps coach (2004-2009 and 2013-2015), sandwiching his tenure as national jumps coach from 2009 to 2013.

From 2016 to 2023, he had coached Thailand’s national jumpers. Under his guidance, long and triple jumper Parinya Chuaimaroeng clinched an Asian Games silver medal in 2018 and an Asian Championships gold in 2019. She also won the women’s triple jump gold at the last SEA Games.