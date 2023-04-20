Singapore Disability Sports Council launches Goalball29 project for 2029 Asean Para Games

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) launched a Goalball29 project with sponsor Certis on Thursday, with the aim of developing a new national goalball team by the time the Republic hosts the Asean Para Games in 2029.

Goalball is a sport for the visually impaired and is played in teams of three, with points scored by rolling a ball into the opponents’ net. The project, which comes on the back of the Singapore women’s goalball team’s silver-medal showing at the APG in 2022, aims to reach at least 120 visually impaired youths via islandwide learn-to-play events.

The SDSC is hoping to build on that silver medal as security firm Certis renews its $30,000 partnership for its Dare to Dream programme. Besides Goalball29, the 2023 programme also includes the Certis Superheroes Challenge, which matches the disabled with suitable sports to help them get active.

SDSC president Teo-Koh Sock Miang said: “The Goalball29 initiative will make a significant contribution to promoting inclusivity in our society. Similarly, the Certis Superheroes Challenge provides opportunities for persons with disabilities to engage in sports and lead a healthier lifestyle.”

The new programme was launched on Thursday at Lighthouse School which caters to students with hearing loss and visual impairments. There was also a “learn to play goalball” segment for beneficiaries from Lighthouse School and Singapore Association for the Visually Handicapped to learn alongside Certis volunteers.

They were guided by SDSC coaches including Joan Hung, who was part of the APG silver-winning team in 2022. She will be leading Goalball29 in her first official stint as a coach after earning accreditation in March through SDSC’s Focus on Abilities programme, which trains para-athletes for contributor roles.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the sport that has given me so much,” said Hung.

“I’m excited to share my knowledge and experience with the next generation of athletes. With the support of Certis and SDSC, I believe that we can develop a strong and competitive national team to represent Singapore at the Asean Para Games 2029.”

Lighthouse School principal Amisarni Mohd Amin said: “Sports and physical activities are essential for the holistic development of our students with visual impairments… The Goalball29 initiative is a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop their talents and self-confidence.”

Certis aims to recruit at least 80 volunteers to serve as play buddies for Goalball29 or as facilitators for the Superheroes Challenge.

Robin Goh, Certis senior vice president and head of group communications and marketing, said the company was honoured to extend the partnership with SDSC. He added: “We look forward to enabling a new generation of para-athletes across all sports so they can one day showcase their talents on a world stage.”