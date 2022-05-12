Singapore to host 2029 SEA Games

HANOI - The Republic will host the 2029 SEA Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore announced in a joint statement on Thursday (May 12).

They added that members of the SEA Games Federation accepted Singapore's interest in hosting the biennial event at a meeting in Hanoi.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin, who is in the Vietnamese capital, said:"We are pleased to host the prestigious regional sporting event in Singapore again. The SEA Games holds special memories and experiences for Singapore and our South-east Asian neighbours.

"The camaraderie and rivalry we share are distinct and Singapore is once again happy to organise the 35th SEA Games to relive these moments."