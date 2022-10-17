Silat: Youthful Singapore squad ace Asian Championships test

SINGAPORE - Despite having to cope with a school examination last week, pencak silat exponent Dhani Andika Razali also fought his way to an Asian title on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Secondary School student, who turned 17 last month, won the match category gold medal in the men’s under-45kg weight class at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Kashmir.

His victory contributed to a total of nine gold medals a youthful Singapore squad won at the competition. This haul, along with four silver and six bronze medals, placed them second overall, behind Vietnam who claimed 11 golds.

Dhani bested home exponent Prasanna Narendra Bendre in the final to claim the gold medal.

On juggling books and preparing for the Asian meet, the teen said: “It was quite draining having to wake up early to go to school and then having to train later.

“But all of that, and the time with friends and family that I sacrificed, ended up paying off.”

The continental milestone is the latest for Dhani, who also won a silver medal at the World Championships in Melaka in July.

He added: “I’m slowly getting more and more comfortable competing against opponents with more experience... In the next two or three years, I would definitely like to win a gold medal at the World Championships and SEA Games. And just generally be better.”

The Singapore group that travelled to Kashmir was green, with 22 out of the 24-strong squad under the age of 23. Nineteen of them were making their Asian Championship debut.

The team were without established names like world champions Sheik Farhan, Sheik Ferdous, Hazim Yusli and Nurul Suhaila.

Another 17-year-old, Nurshahfareeq Shahrudin, claimed the gold medal in the men’s 85-90kg after beating Indonesia’s Rangga Andika.

The ITE College East student said it felt “awesome” to win and paid tribute to his seniors in the national squad for their guidance.

He said: “It’s quite nerve-racking to come up against older opponents, but I overcame (the nerves) by listening to my coaches and thanks to the support of my family and friends.

“In training, the seniors have given me a lot of advice about technique and also support me on the (mental) side of things. They want us younger ones to be champions too.”

Singapore Silat Federation chief executive officer Sheik Alau’ddin said blooding new talent was crucial for the association’s long-term aims.

He said: “If we send the same people all the time, when will the rest get a chance at the bigger stages?

“This is an opportunity for the younger ones to experience the atmosphere at (bigger meets) and how difficult the level is.

“It can also help motivate even younger athletes. When they see that 17-year-olds like Dhani and Fareeq can win gold, they will think: ‘Maybe I can too’.”