Silat: Singapore end World Championship campaign with four gold haul

SINGAPORE - The Republic's exponents picked up more two gold medals on the final day of the World Pencak Silat Championships in Melaka on Sunday (July 31) to take their overall tally to four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

Singapore's best performance at the world meet was in 2018 when, on home soil, its athletes claimed seven gold, six silver and seven bronze medals. The 2020 edition of the biennial meet did not take place owing to the pandemic.

The Republic had seven athletes competing in the various tanding (match) weight category finals on Sunday. All were hoping to add to triumphs in the male singles and female trio artistic categories on Friday night.

However, only Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin (Class J, 90-95kg) and newcomer Aniq 'Asri Yazid (Class B, 50-55kg) triumphed in their respective finals.

Farhan, 24, picked up his fourth world title, after triumphs in 2015 (which had been postponed a year), 2016 and 2018. He beat Indonesia's Rangga Andika via disqualification.

Meanwhile Aniq, 16, scored an upset win over Malaysia's Khairi Adib Azhar - the reigning SEA Games champion - via technical knockout.

At the Hanoi Games in May, Singapore's silat exponents delivered their best showing at the regional multi-sport showcase, with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

But barely a week after the end of the Games, the squad were dealt a blow by the sudden passing of national coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, an Indonesian, who died aged 33 in a road accident in Bali.

Over 500 exponents from 40 countries featured at the 19th world championships in Melaka.