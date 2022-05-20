SEA Games: S'pore's Alvin Woo wins first-ever xiangqi gold

HANOI - Singapore got its first gold medal in xiangqi at the SEA Games, after Alvin Woo beat Cambodia's Hok Kung 1-0 to finish top of the nine-person field on Friday (May 20).

Woo's gold medal at Legacy Yen Tu in Vietnam's Quang Ninh province is the Republic's fourth in xiangqi at this year's SEA Games.

Singapore's blitz team had won a silver last Sunday, with the bronze medals coming from Ngo Lan Huong in the women's standard singles on Friday and the rapid team last Saturday.

The sport is making its debut at the biennial multi-sport event.