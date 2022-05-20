SEA Games: After a journey of ups and downs, Daryl Ng finds his forte in e-sports

HANOI - Growing up, Daryl Ng's life revolved around two passions: football and gaming.

In between his part-time work at an ice cream shop and school, he would visit LAN shops with his friends to play different games like Dota 1 and Counter-Strike 1.6.

But football remained his first love and Ng, who played for his schools' teams and grew up following the English Premier League, harboured hopes of making a career in the sport.

That dream soon fizzled out after he completed his O-levels because he doubted his abilities and was unsure of how to progress from there.

The 27-year-old said: "My focus was still soccer, but only after O-levels I realised I couldn't really go anywhere with my soccer route, like where do I go now? Do I go and join a football club? Do I go for a trial somewhere, which I didn't, so my friends and I continued working and playing games."

As football took a backseat, Ng started playing games more competitively while he was a student at Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) School of Information Technology.

When he was 18, he was given the opportunity to play in a professional team in Malaysia, but Ng, then a Singapore permanent resident who held Chinese citizenship, had trouble obtaining a visa.

It was around the same time that National Service (NS) came calling and he decided not to take up the offer.

This was when Ng started to dabble in games of different genres and realised that he was able to grasp games fast and do well in them. At local competitions, he would come in among top three and that set him on the path to an e-sports career.

But it was not a decision that was immediately accepted by those around him, with friends and family worried about his prospects.

Ng had dropped out of NYP in his second year as he struggled with his studies and uncertainty over what he wanted to do in the future. At the time, he was also working to pay his school fees.

"They thought I was crazy. Because for a school dropout like me, your prospects are out of the window then you say you want to do gaming as a career. There were a lot of doubts and a lot of people thought this wouldn't be viable," said Ng, who had tried working in sales for a few months, but ultimately decided to pursue his goal of making a career out of e-sports.

"The thing is, you really need to be at the top of the top to consider pursuing it. I'd saved up enough so I just went all in and see where it brought me."

He then approached Singapore's Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (Scoga), which happened to be looking for people to teach classes, which kickstarted his journey of coaching in e-sports.