SEA Games: More work ahead, even as athletics deliver best haul for S'pore since 1993

HANOI - Patience and perseverance have paid off for Singapore's athletics contingent at the SEA Games who will return to the Republic on Friday (May 20) with their best total return for almost 30 years, but more work is to be done if they are to build on this promise.

They picked up 11 medals - one gold, three silvers and seven bronzes - in Hanoi, marking a significant improvement from the last edition of the biennial event three years ago in the Philippines, where they picked up just three bronze medals.

Hosts Vietnam continued their dominance of the athletics programme, topping the table with 22 golds, well clear of Thailand (12) and the Philippines (five).

For Singapore, the last time they yielded a double-digit return was the 1993 edition on home soil, with 12 (1-3-8).

Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen was "elated" with the team's showing and said it was the result of a concerted effort from the track and field fraternity.

"I'm very proud, first and foremost, of the athletes," he said. "But also of the coaches for keeping the faith in them through the pandemic.

"A big shoutout must also go to the technical officials and events team (in SA), as well as the broader athletics community for their role in this performance."

This is the first Game since Lien and his team were elected as SA leadership in September 2020, and they had sought to run the association, previously plagued by infighting and politicking, with a more athlete-centric approach.

Former national sprinter and men's 100m record holder U.K. Shyam said that the marked improvement was also the result of athletes staying true to their course.

"The medals go to show we are not short of talent, and that it's about being consistent," said Shyam, 45.

"Some of them have been at a few SEA Games so now they're more mature, have composure and consistency from the years of training and competing. At this level is about staying in the sport and improving over time."

He gave the example of 100m hurdler Ang Chen Xiang, 28, who won his first medal, a silver, in his fourth SEA Games outing.

Other athletes, like 27-year-old Tan Zong Yang (400m), 26-year-old Calvin Quek (400m hurdles) and 29-year-old Goh Chui Ling (800m, 1,500m and 10,000m) also won breakthrough medals here despite years of falling short at previous Games.