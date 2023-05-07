SEA Games 2023: Top dog Shanti Pereira on the hunt for historic double gold

Phnom Penh – The red-rubber track is where Shanti Pereira likes to hunt. It is also where the Singaporean sprinter has been stamping her mark in a record-breaking 2023, in stadiums across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

But when Pereira steps onto the track at the Morodok Techo Athletics stadium on Monday for her first race at the Cambodia SEA Games, the 26-year-old will find herself in an unusual spot.

The runner who enjoys chasing down rivals will see the roles reversed in Phnom Penh, with the top dog now with the target on her back as she aims for a historic sprint double in the women’s 100m and 200m. She will also compete in the 4x100m relay.

Dealing with the spotlight is something she has had to cope with, as Pereira told The Straits Times earlier: “That’s just something I’m mentally prepped for heading into the season because over the years, I’ve grown and learnt that this is just part of the process.

“Success comes with extra attention so it’s just part of it. With or without the attention I show up, I train hard and deliver when I need to.”

In 2015, Pereira won her first Games gold medal on home soil in the 200m but she failed to retain it two years later. After overcoming injuries and personal doubt, she reclaimed the gold in Hanoi in 2022.

Clearly the favourite in the 2023 edition, Pereira has been in the form of her career this season – rewriting her 100m national record thrice and her 200m national mark twice in less than a month.

With her best times of 22.89sec and 11.37sec in the 200m and 100m respectively, she is currently ranked first and second in Asia for 2023.

Malaysia’s Nur Aishah Rofina Aling – who finished second behind Pereira in the 100m at the 2022 Malaysian Open – has already publicly declared that she is aiming for Singapore’s sprint queen. “Shanti will be the sprinter to watch in the SEA Games,” Aishah, 24, told the New Straits Times.

Others like defending 100m champion Kayla Richardson of the Philippines and Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd will also be out for blood.

According to World Athletics, Richardson’s season best in the 100m clocked in March is 11.78sec, which is 0.41sec slower than Pereira’s personal best (PB). In the 200m, Richardson’s quickest timing in 2023 is 24.01sec.

Filipina Kristina Knott, who won gold in the 200m in 2019 and missed the Hanoi Games due to injury, is also expected to challenge Pereira. Knott posted a season’s best of 24.64 in the 200m on April 22 at the Tokyo Spring Challenge.

Pereira’s coach Luis Cunha said that they will not spend too much time on “external distractions” and are focused on “what Shanti can do”.

The Portuguese said: “It is a big year ahead. We need to think of the bigger picture because there is the Asian Games, Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships. No matter the competition, the mantra has always been to focus on what Shanti can do, which is to give her level best.

“We cannot waste time on what we can’t control. She has already put herself in athletics history books with what she has done this year so let’s see what else is ahead.”