Marc Louis wins silver at Singapore Open, sets season-best 10.44sec heading into SEA Games

SINGAPORE – Competing in only his third event of 2023, national sprinter Marc Louis raced to his season best of 10.44sec to clinch silver in the men’s 100m at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships on Friday.

Louis, who had clocked 10.55 and 10.52 in January and February respectively, finished just 0.03sec behind Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-sian at the National Stadium. Australia’s Leonard King was third in 10.67.

Despite his steady improvement this year, Louis – who set a national Under-20 record of 10.39 in 2021 – believes he has yet to show his best as he heads into the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia.

The 20-year-old, who had been battling minor injuries and contracted Covid-19 earlier in the year, said: “I was here since morning (competing in the preliminaries and semi-finals) and I just felt a bit tired in the finals.

“I went all out but tensed up and lost out in the end. But I know that I’m prepared for the SEA Games in the coming week.”

He will be aiming to better his showing at the Hanoi Games a year ago, when he clocked 10.56 to clinch a bronze behind Thai duo Puripol Boonson (10.44) and Soraoat Dapbang (10.55). Louis has set his sights on catching them in Cambodia.

“I check their Instagrams now and then and see them running 10.1 and 10.2. I think at this stage I’m quite confident I am able to contest them for the gold medal, but my ultimate goal is to get the national record (10.37 set by U.K. Shyam in 2001).

“It was quite a shock for me (to win bronze) last year and this time I don’t want to replicate it but rather better that,” Louis added.

Taiwanese Lin expressed surprise to win the event ahead of Louis.

The 21-year-old said: “It is only my first time competing outside my country in five years so I was nervous. I knew I was up against really good competitors like Marc and I feel very honoured to win today.”