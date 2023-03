SINGAPORE – Top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong will return to action and represent the Republic at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, putting an end to a more than five-year absence from major competitions after several clashes between him and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Soh, 31, on Thursday received the green light from SNOC to race in Singapore colours. He had been summoned from London, where he is pursuing a law degree, to face a special appeals committee earlier in the week.