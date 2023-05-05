SEA Games 2023: Three of the region’s best young athletes

SINGAPORE – The region’s most exciting young stars will look to shine again on the SEA Games stage as the 32nd Games starts on Friday.

Thailand’s 17-year-old speed king Puripol Boonson will be aiming to emulate his triple gold-medal winning effort at the last Games in Hanoi – touching the tape first in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprints, as well as leading Thailand to the 4x100m relay gold.

Indonesia also has a potential gold medallist on the tennis courts, with 19-year-old Priska Nugroho proving her mettle on the International Tennis Federation women’s circuit, where she has already won five singles titles. She will be looking to improve on the bronze she won at the 2019 Games in the Philippines.

And Malaysia will be looking to swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean to make a big splash in the pool, as he looks to add to the gold medal he won in the 200m freestyle at the last Games in Hanoi.

With over 8,000 athletes from across South-east Asia descending onto Phnom Penh, expect these stars to add some sparkle to a crowded field of action, as they wield their talent to bring the gold home.