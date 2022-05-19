SEA Games: Thai sprint whiz Puripol Boonson eyes historic sub-10sec time

HANOI - The fastest man in South-east Asia is sitting in a chair by the pool at the Daewoo Hotel on Thursday (May 19) morning, but he is not quite himself. For one, Puripol Boonson is still. And for someone whose confidence oozes when he competes, he seems just a touch jittery, fiddling with a mask in his hands.

It is the day after Puripol completed a sprint treble at the SEA Games. He had won the 100m on Wednesday, to add to the 200m and 4x100m relay golds which he had won in record-setting times.