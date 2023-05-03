SEA Games 2023: Who to watch in Team Singapore

SINGAPORE – Who will shine on South-east Asia’s biggest stage? With 558 athletes competing in 30 sports, we hone in on three of Singapore’s best prospects at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

In the pool, the Republic will be looking to swimmer Teong Tzen Wei to set pulses racing. The region’s fastest man in the water will be looking to retain his 50metre freestyle title, and the four-gold sprint king has never failed to win a medal at each of the SEA Games he has competed in.

On land, Singapore’s sprint queen will be going for golds. The 26-year-old comes into the competition in sizzling form, having smashed three national records in the last month. With two golds in the 200m in 2015 and 2021 editions, Shanti Pereira is aiming for the 100m and 200m double this time to stamp her mark in the regional event.

On the mat, expect some hard-hitting action from Sheik Farhan. Having won gold in 2017 and 2022, the three-time world champion will be looking for a three-peat in Cambodia.

Find out more about these Singapore athletes in the video below.