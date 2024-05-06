Rousing speech inspires ACS (I) to reclaim B Division rugby title from rivals St Andrew’s

SINGAPORE – Despite not being on the National Stadium pitch for the B Division boys’ rugby final on May 6, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)’s Jeremiah Lee played a key role in his school’s triumph.

The Secondary 4 student, who was sidelined after suffering a concussion in their 46-7 semi-final win over Raffles Institution on April 25, gave a rousing speech in the dressing room that had his teammates tearing up.

He said: “This is the last year for us. Not all of us will play together as a team after this.”

Fired up by his words, ACS (I) beat fierce rivals St Andrew’s Secondary School 15-11 to wrest the title back, having lost 19-12 to the same opponents in the 2023 final.

“His speech in the locker room really got us psyched up,” ACS (I) captain Jansen Ling, 15, told The Straits Times.

“We were all tearing up. His speech was very emotional. It got us to think that we were playing for something bigger than ourselves. It’s for the school and for the seniors who lost last year.”

Coach Adrian Chong, who called Jeremiah one of his best players, said: “I’m very happy that the boys crossed the hurdle today. We took our chances better and they had a little bit more belief in themselves today. I think they really did it for Jeremiah.”

No. 8 Isaac Kong, who scored ACS (I)’s second and final try, added: “He’s an amazing player and a very good teammate to us all. It feels awesome that we were able to play our hearts out for him. It really was very personal to us and very emotional that we got the win for Jeremiah.”