MGS’ Megan Yo sets C Division 100m butterfly record that is even quicker than B Div mark

SINGAPORE – Methodist Girls’ School’s (MGS) Megan Yo blazed the pool at OCBC Aquatics Centre on April 26, not just breaking the C Division 100m butterfly record for the second time in three days, but surpassing even the B Division mark.

On April 24, she had clocked 1min 2.34sec in the heats, breaking Nicholle Toh’s meet mark of 1min 2.87sec set in 2015.

Megan, who swam in the second event of the day on April 26, finished in 1min 2.02sec, breaking her own record, ahead of Raffles Girls’ School’s Birdie Gan (1:06.80) and teammate Rhea Ong (1:09.90).

With her newest record, the diminutive 14-year-old proved she was faster than girls aged up till 17, with the B Division 100m fly record standing at 1min 2.28sec.

Megan, who was elated with her performance, said: “I enjoyed the race a lot and I managed to carry out the race how I’d visualised it.

“I think what’s important is that you focus on the process and not the end result, so I’m just gonna keep working to be faster.”

When told that she swam faster than girls in the age group above her, Megan was pleasantly surprised, saying: “This shows that with hard work, nothing’s impossible, it doesn’t mean that if you’re younger, you can’t achieve something greater.”