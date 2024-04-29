Swiss Cottage reclaim B Division girls’ floorball title after early exit in 2023; Victoria win boys’ final

SINGAPORE – After a second-round exit in the 2023 B Division girls’ floorball competition, Swiss Cottage Secondary School were determined to not let history repeat itself in the National School Games.

They introduced training sessions on Saturday mornings, organised more individualised sessions to improve their technical abilities and also played friendlies.

On April 29, they tasted the fruits of their labour, defeating Orchid Park Secondary School 7-2 at Our Tampines Hub to reclaim the title they last won in 2022.

Captain Shannon Lin, 16, said: “I’m proud of the team, it wasn’t easy making it all the way to the final. To be honest, last year we had high expectations and were very down after the defeat.

“We blamed ourselves for the mistakes that happened, but we bounced back together as a team, including spending more time together to bond.”

That included reaching school at 9am on Saturdays for training.

“I could see the team’s dedication to wake up that early during the weekends,” she said. “That has really paid off.”

Coach Nahendran Alagappan, 34, added: “They started asking questions, so from there they’re always learning more.”

Swiss Cottage were pegged back twice in the opening stages, but soon took control, leading 3-2 after the first period. They extended their advantage to 5-2 in the second and never relinquished it.

Maharani Kirana, who scored thrice, had the flu and fever the day before competition. But the Secondary 3 student overcame the setback and contributed significantly to the team’s win.

She said: “Today, I had the mindset to score goals so we can be champions. I knew everyone wanted to play well, so I also gave my all. (The goals) were unexpected, because I was tired and couldn’t even pay attention when the goals went in, but I just did my best.”

Nahendran said while they managed Kirana’s minutes, she insisted on playing on.

Fellow hat-trick heroine Esther Tham, 16, was also caught off guard by her performance.

She admitted: “Scoring these goals were thrilling. They’re goals I don’t expect myself to score, because usually I miss these chances too.”

Noting that everyone was “confident with the ball”, Orchid Park captain Izzah Nasirah said: “We didn’t give up until the end.”