Bukit Merah’s Samuel Loh a five-gold artistic gymnastic star

SINGAPORE – Gymnast Samuel Loh is now reaping the rewards after conquering his fears by joining the National Training Centre (NTC) in 2023.

On April 26, the Bukit Merah Secondary School brought a new confidence to the arena as he won the floor exercise and vault events on the final day of the National School Games B Division boy’s artistic gymnastics competition at the Bishan Sports Hall.

The haul brought his gold tally to five out of a possible six after he finished first in the parallel bar, horizontal bar and rings events a day earlier.

In both events on April 26, Samuel beat Assumption English School’s Elisha Tan into second place, while Singapore Sports School’s Jayden Han was third in the vault and Terence Tan of St Joseph’s Institution claimed the floor bronze.

It was in June when Samuel decided to enrol in the training centre, after pushing back the move for a few years.

Since then, his outlook on the sport changed as he set his sights on greater things, including representing Singapore on the international stage.

“I wasn’t prepared for the intense training, so at first I was scared to join,” explained the 15-year-old. “But I ultimately decided to join to improve my skills faster.

“I’m quite glad that I was able to do very well this year, my hard work has paid off and the results are shown in this competition. The support from my coaches and teammates really pushed me to improve my skills and be able to win.”

Gymnastics, it seems, runs in the family. Samuel, who started when he was five, and four other siblings are all doing the sport.

But, initially, he was not ready for the more stringent regimen at the NTC, where he trains six times a week instead of four previously.

Eventually, he took it all in his stride as he found thrills in learning new skills, although the intensity can take a toll at times.

“Some days, training sessions are very tough. My body will get quite sore. There were also times when everything I did was just not right.

“I get quite demoralised and keep asking myself why I’m still training, but after a while I continue persevering throughout my journey.”

Another gymnast who did well at the competition was CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School student Hannah Lim, who won the B Division girls’ floor exercise final on April 26, ahead of Yishun Secondary School’s Alexis Tan and teammate Alexis Chan, to add to her all-around title from a day earlier.