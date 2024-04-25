Hugo Tan’s late bucket helps Swiss Cottage end 30-year title drought in B Div boys’ basketball

SINGAPORE – With the score tied at 49-all, Swiss Cottage Secondary School was staring at overtime in the B Division boys’ basketball final on April 25.

But up stepped their guard Hugo Tan, who picked the ball up on the right and attacked the paint.

With 4.3 seconds left, the 16-year-old made a crucial layup that sent the crowd at Jurong East Sports Hall into delirium as they broke the deadlock with Jurong Secondary School and took a major step towards their first title in 30 years.

That was secured by two free throws from Jarren Lee as Swiss Cottage won 53-49.

Recounting his late bucket, Hugo, who scored a game-high 21 points, said: “I saw that the defence was in a higher position, so I drove toward the baseline.

“The shot felt very good, because it put us in a position to win and gave us momentum all the way to the end.”

It was a perfect end to the season for Swiss Cottage, who also clinched the West Zone title in March after beating the same opponents. They had lost both finals to Bukit Panjang Government High in 2023.

Captain Firdaus Nur Rasyidi, who won the final’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after contributing 18 points, said the victory felt surreal.

The 16-year-old centre added: “Winning a championship is very rare for me. Losing was a big part of my 2023, so winning this year feels very special.

“Winning MVP is special because to show up in a big game is really important, but without my team I wouldn’t be here. We’ll treasure this moment a lot, and we appreciate everyone who got us to this stage.