A para swimmer’s longevity forces us to ask: Isn’t she one of our greatest athletes? Ever?

The Greatest Ever in anything is only a debate not a truth, an idea not a fact, a boast not gospel. The GOAT is a bleatingly silly acronym for something which doesn’t exist, but that doesn’t mean we can’t joyously argue it. We can go Maradona v Messi v Pele all night and that’s just football. Every self-respecting sports fan can produce a list of contenders for this mythical crown in any sport. Give us a cold beer, we’ll give you a heated discussion.

We’ll sort out Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Chris Evert, classify Tiger Woods, Walter Hagen, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan and separate Simone Biles, Larissa Latynina, Ludmilla Tourischeva and Vera Caslavska. Not a problem.