Para-sports: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu bags second gold medal at world championships

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu (centre) successfully defended her women's 100m backstroke S2 gold, on June 14, 2022. PHOTO: MADEIRA 2022
Updated
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE - Yip Pin Xiu ended her 2022 World Para Swimming Championships campaign on a high as she retained her women's 50m backstroke S2 title in Madeira, Portugal, on Friday (June 17).

This was the five-gold Paralympian's second title at these world championships, following the successful defence of her women's 100m backstroke S2 gold at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex on Tuesday.

On Friday, the 30-year-old touched home in 1min 03.94sec, finishing ahead of Italy's Angela Procida (1:11.42) and Mexican Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (1:12.39) to clinch her fifth world title and Singapore's third medal at this meet.

Apart from Yip's two golds, Sophie Soon bagged a silver in the women's 100m breaststroke SB12 on Wednesday.

