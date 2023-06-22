Olympic taekwondo medallist Rohullah Nikpai wants to ‘bring happiness’ to Afghanistan

SINGAPORE – Leaving one’s homeland for a foreign country is a difficult move for anyone.

Afghan taekwondo exponent Rohullah Nikpai has had to do it twice. The first time he was a child when his family left Kabul during the civil war to settle in one of Iran’s many refugee camps.

Three years ago, Nikpai again left the country he loved to relocate to Auckland, New Zealand, to be with his wife and daughter after retiring from the sport.

And as the Taliban returned to power in 2021 after United States-led military forces withdrew from the country – two decades after first removing the regime – Nikpai could only watch from afar with sadness.

Throughout his sporting career, he was driven by the desire to bring joy to a war-torn Afghanistan and he did just that in 2008, when he became the first athlete from his country to win a medal at the Olympics.

The 36-year-old, who is here to compete in the Olympic Esports Week, told The Straits Times: “It’s not easy seeing the situation that people have. I didn’t want to leave Afghanistan... no one likes to leave their homeland. They like to stay in their country and do something for their people.

“When I see the situation, the people are suffering, it’s not easy for me. I hope one day everything will be changed and we will have a safe country and we will see peace in our country.”

Nikpai is in Singapore for the inaugural Olympic Esports Week that will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Thursday to Sunday.

