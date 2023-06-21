Athletes gear up for the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore

What to look out for at the Olympic Esports Week

Archery

It will be contested on Tic Tac Bow, a mobile archery game. The goal is to mark three targets in a line by hitting targets in the three-by-three grid, similar to the traditional tic-tac-toe, but with a twist. Players can steal targets from their opponent by hitting a higher score on any target that has already been claimed.

Ten finalists will participate in a round-robin competition in two groups of five, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. The final is a best-of-five, while all other rounds are best-of-three.

Baseball

Played on the video game World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) eBaseball: POWER PROS, the 10 finalists will be split into two groups of five for the preliminary round, which will be a round-robin format competed off-stage and off-stream.

Each match-up will feature a single game of WBSC eBaseball: POWER PROS. The top two from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. There is a final and third-place match.

Chess

Contested in a single-elimination knockout format on Chess.com, only four players will advance from the preliminary round to the finals on Sunday.

Cycling

It will place on Zwift, an interactive virtual-reality platform, using the Scotland map. Sixteen finalists are split into four mixed-gender teams featuring six rounds: a women’s and men’s elimination race (13.3km), sprint race (3.2km) and climbing race (2.7km).

Points will be awarded for each race. The team with the most points will be champions.

Dancesport

The competition will use motion-based dance video game Just Dance. During each song, players mirror a dance performed by dancers on the screen. Points are awarded for accuracy.

The eight finalists will be drawn into a single-elimination knockout bracket, known as the “One Song Challenge”. The semi-finals and finals are a best-of-three format.

Motorsport

It will be contested on Gran Turismo, a series of racing simulation video games. Twelve drivers will go through a qualifying round to determine their starting position for the final, 50-minute race.

Sailing

Using the online web browser game Virtual Regatta, 11 players will compete in seven races, each in a different class of boat. Points are awarded after each race, with the top five qualifying for the final race. Points from the preliminary rounds are then added to those collected in the final to determine the winners.

Shooting

This will feature a special International Shooting Sport Federation Island created in Fortnite, an online video game, designed to reflect sport shooting competition. Players will be tested on their target aiming accuracy.

Taekwondo

World Taekwondo and Refract Technologies have created a virtual taekwondo game using motion tracking technology. Instead of physical combat, exponents face a screen where non-contact sparring takes place, with their kicks mirrored by virtual avatars.

Tennis

Contested on Tennis Clash, an online multiplayer game from Wildlife Studios, the six finalists will be split into two round-robin groups of three. The two top advance into the best-of-three semi-finals, while the final will be a best-of-five contest.