Never too old to lift – 76-year-old powerlifter proves sceptics wrong

SINGAPORE – When 76-year-old Ling Lee Yong first stepped into a gym for strength training in 2020, he was met with scepticism from his friends.

Ling recounted: “Everyone said, ‘How are you not afraid to pick this up? It’s so difficult.”

A business owner in the electronics component and automation industry, he first picked up strength training after being encouraged by his family members to do so, before transitioning to powerlifting.

Powerlifting consists of three lifts: the squat, bench press and deadlift. These movements differ from the snatch, and clean and jerk components in weightlifting.

Health and family was what motivated him to pursue powerlifting. He said: “We don’t want to burden our children…it has to be me who takes it up to improve (my health).

“Some people complain about pain in their knees. We will have to build up these muscles to support ourselves. I have no knee pain at my age.”

Chuckling, his 34-year-old son Hong Yi added: “I think he has less knee problems than me.”

In May, spurred on by his family, the elder Ling took part in his first competition, the Hygieia Master Powerlifting meet. The meet, which was for those above 40 years old, had 38 participants across four age divisions. At 76, Ling was the oldest male competitor while Michelle Yee, 59, was the oldest woman.

Ling, who weighs 54.5kg, was the only participant in the Masters 4 (70 yrs and over), 59kg and under category. He recorded a 40kg squat, 40kg bench press and 85kg deadlift for a total of 165kg. While his intitial aim was to break the national record of 95kg for the deadlift, the septuagenarian had to reduce weight after feeling some discomfort near his hip.

Stressing that “I don’t need to say I’m number one”, Ling hopes that he can serve as an inspiration to others. He now does strength training with his wife, two daughters and son-in-law at the gym every Sunday.

“I hope people see me and encourage their seniors to start,” he added.

According to Powerlifting Singapore, masters powerlifting is increasing in popularity here, with membership for seniors increasing threefold since the Covid-19 pandemic. Hygieia Strength & Conditioning gym owner Shaun Pang, 38, who organised the masters meet, added that 67 per cent of his clients are above the age of 40, an increase of 19 per cent from before the pandemic.