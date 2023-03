SINGAPORE – Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam impressed friends and family when he managed to deadlift 125kg at the Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta in November 2022.

With a current weight of 64kg and height of 1.75m, he says: “It’s not an insignificant amount of weight. It’s a couple of kilos less than double my weight. It showed that my muscle strength and flexibility had improved.”