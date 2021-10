SINGAPORE - Patricia Lynn Meyer never expected herself to become a powerlifter, especially when she first walked into Hygieia Strength & Conditioning gym along Haig Road in April 2017.

She had been referred to the gym's owner Shaun Pang by her doctor as she was diagnosed with osteoporosis after being treated for osteopenia for the past 20 years. The former is a more serious progression of osteopenia, a condition where bones lose density.