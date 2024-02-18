NBA season’s scoring surge doesn’t worry league’s chief

WASHINGTON – NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he is not worried about a scoring surge in this season’s league, crediting a growing global talent pool for the higher number of points scored.

There have been 15 50-point games by National Basketball Association players this season and six performances of 60 or more with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid scoring 70 and Dallas guard Luka Doncic striking for 73.

But Silver said that scoring was only one point per game higher than last season, in which there were 25 50-point games, the most since the 1962-63 campaign.

“There’s a lot happening here,” said Silver on Feb 17, the eve of the NBA All-Star game. “The skill level is off the charts. What we’re seeing is now in this league, every player in every position has to be able to shoot the basketball.

“You’re seeing this global pool of talent coming into the league, some of the best athletes in the world, and frankly just shoot the lights out and I think that’s what is responsible for the increased scoring.”

Silver said the NBA has not taken a position that higher scoring is better for the league.

“I want to dispell any notion the league feels that high-scoring games in the abstract are good,” Silver said. “What we want are competitive games.

“I disagree with the people who feel teams aren’t playing defence. The defensive intensity is there. Players are being asked to cover much larger areas of the court than they were asked to historically.”

He also addressed the concerns of some coaches who feel NBA rule changes have favoured scoring punch by limiting what players can do defensively.

On other topics, Silver said it is too soon to judge the new player participation policy, trying to keep top stars from sitting out big games, in part by forcing 65-games played minimum for NBA awards.

“The number of games that players have participated in is up this season and interestingly enough injuries are actually down,” he said. “I think the right time to take a further look at this rule is the end of the season.”

The NBA went back to an East-versus-West format for the NBA All-Star game this time around because last season’s edition was a flop with captains drafting line-ups from a pool of talent, Silver admitted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will face off as All-Star captains for the fourth time when the best players from the two conferences square off against each other in Indianapolis on Feb 18 (Feb 19, Singapore time).

The game will mark another milestone in James’ storied career. The 39-year-old is celebrating his 20th All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time.

James earned 10 All-Star selections with the Cleveland Cavaliers, six with the Los Angeles Lakers and four with the Miami Heat.

He will start for the Western Conference alongside Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic.

The Eastern Conference starting line-up features a pair of Milwaukee Bucks players with Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also are slated to start.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Embiid, who was also voted in as an All-Star starter, will be sidelined by a knee injury. He will be replaced by Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo.

The NBA’s post-James future was also a talking point, with several of the All-Stars saying that they believe the league is in good hands.

“There’s a lot of guys to pick from in this group of 24 that are here,” said Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. “You see Luka, Ant (Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards), Shai, guys that are really coming into their prime.

“The league is in pretty good hands when it comes to young talent that I think gets it and understands the magnitude of the platform we all have and will respect it as they come into their own.”

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo isn’t writing off a 40-something star turn for James.

“I think LeBron is going to play seven to 10 more years. There’s no sign of him slowing down. It’s year 21, and he’s playing incredible,” the Greek star said.

When asked about one of the rising stars, Victor Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo said: “Be 100 times better than Giannis. He doesn’t need to be Giannis. He’s going to be Victor.” AFP