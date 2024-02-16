Klay Thompson sizzles as NBA reserve to spark Golden State Warriors over Utah Jazz

WASHINGTON – Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time in 12 years and scored a season-high 35 points on Feb 15 to lead the Golden State Warriors over the Utah Jazz 140-137.

The 34-year-old American guard, who has helped the Warriors capture four NBA titles, also reached the NBA career 15,000-point milestone as Golden State (27-26) won for the eighth time in 10 games.

“Klay coming off the bench gives us a lot of firepower,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the move. “We’ll give it a little look and see where it goes from there.”

Thompson, who had not been a Golden State reserve since March 2012 as an NBA rookie, was himself replaced as a starter by a rookie, Brandin Podziemski, who scored 13 points.

Thompson told ESPN: “You can do two things: You can pout or you can go out there and respond. I thought I did the latter very well tonight.”

Thompson hit 13-of-22 shots from the floor, seven-of-13 from three-point range, and made the adjustment well according to Kerr.

“He handled everything beautifully,” Kerr said. “The way he came out – determined, competitive – that’s not easy, to come off the bench for the first time in (more than) 11 years. It’s difficult.

“But Klay is a champion. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. He responded accordingly and played a great game.”

Draymond Green added 23 points on nine-of-14 shooting, while Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry had only 16 points, going four-of-14 and just two-of-eight beyond the arc after hitting at least seven threes in each of his past four games.

Utah’s Keyonte George, however, went nine-of-16 from three-point range, tying the NBA rookie record for most threes in a game.

Collin Sexton led Utah with 35 points, while George added 33.

“We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch and gave them a chance,” Kerr said. “We were literally just throwing the ball to them over and over again.”

A John Collins dunk lifted Utah within 138-137 with 41 seconds remaining, but Curry sank two free throws with 2.1 seconds to play and Sexton missed a tying three-point attempt at the buzzer.

“Everything in the second half was really bad,” Podziemski said. “We figured out a way to get it done. Definitely doesn’t feel like we won but it will go in the win column for sure.”

In Portland, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 to lead the Timberwolves over the host Trail Blazers 128-91 – extending Portland’s losing streak to six games.

The Wolves opened a 44-14 lead after the first quarter, hitting 68 per cent of their shots, and cruised to victory, improving the NBA’s second-best record to 39-16, boosting their Western Conference lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder to 1½ games.

Meanwhile, Ziaire Williams scored a career-high 27 points and 19-year-old rookie G.G. Jackson added 27 off the bench to spark the Memphis Grizzlies over the visiting Milwaukee 113-110.

“It’s the best I’ve ever shot in my life,” Jackson said. “Once you have your jump shot, it opens everything else.”