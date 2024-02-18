G-Leaguer Mac McClung wins NBA dunk contest again

INDIANAPOLIS – G-League player Mac McClung received a perfect 50 on his final dunk on Feb 17 night to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest for the second straight year.

All five judges were impressed with McClung’s final effort as he jumped over NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, grabbing the ball from O’Neal’s hands and finishing with a reverse slam dunk during the All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis.

McClung, who plays for the Osceola Magic, defeated Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the final round.

“I wish I could have gave more to this crowd,” said McClung, 25. “I think I could have had a better performance but I’m very appreciative.”

He is the first repeat winner since Zach LaVine, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves, in 2015-16.

In the final round, Brown received a score of 48.6 on his first attempt, a 360-dunk.

McClung followed with a dunk over two people – with the person above sitting on the shoulders of the one below. With a right-handed throw, McClung scored 48.8.

Brown’s second and final turn featured the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell serving as the prop. Brown leaped over him and dunked with his left hand to score 49.2.

McClung then finished the competition in style with his perfect effort to earn another dunk title.

He has not been able to stay on an NBA roster. He has played in four games – one with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Los Angeles during the 2021-22 season and two with the Philadelphia 76ers during the following season.

McClung, who was released by the Orlando Magic before this season, has played 14 games for the Osceola franchise and is averaging 23.7 points and 7.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry came from behind to win the special three-point competition.

As the Golden State Warriors star sensed that he was in trouble near the end of his round, he showed the ability that helped him rack up a record 3,642 three-pointers in regular-season play.

It was good timing as WNBA standout Sabrina Ionescu put on a stellar shooting performance of her own. But Curry made four of five shots from the right corner to end his round and overtake Ionescu to win 29-26.

“I knew I had to get hot,” Curry said on the TNT broadcast. “This couldn’t have gone any better in the sense of us two taking the chance on this stage, one round, with all the hype and to deliver like that.

“The way she set the bar was unbelievable to watch. This might be something we need to do more often.”

This showdown came about after Curry talked to teammate Brandin Podziemski in a video about Ionescu’s stellar performance in the 2023 WNBA All-Star three-point competition.

Curry mulled over a face-off with Ionescu, who said on social media that she was up for the challenge.

Ionescu, who plays for New York Liberty, called for more competitions that include both genders.

“A night like tonight shows... that if you can shoot, you can shoot,” said the 26-year-old. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a girl or a boy, I think it just matters the heart that you have and wanting to be the best you can be.”

In the regular three-point shooting contest, Damian Lillard became the first repeat winner since Jason Kapono of the Toronto Raptors won in 2007-08. REUTERS