Local boy Shawal Anuar delivers for the Lion City Sailors in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors are close to securing their latest foreign marquee forward for added firepower to wrest the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title from Albirex Niigata, but Singapore striker Shawal Anuar proved on May 10 that he can bring game-winning qualities to the party.

In the opening match of the 2024-25 SPL season, a goal, an assist and a Man-of-the-Match performance from Shawal propelled the Sailors to a 4-1 victory over Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The 33-year-old pacey frontman picked up where he left off in the Sailors’ 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata in the Community Shield at the same venue on May 4.

While The Straits Times understands the Sailors are putting the final touches on adding a European forward to fill the boots of Richairo Zivkovic, Shawal said: “I will be happy if we have a new striker but if the coach wants me for every match, I will always be ready. If there is a new striker, the team and I will help him and give our best.

“My aim is to do better than last season, in terms of goals and helping the team in every match and tournament.”

In the 2023 season, Shawal, who has 35 caps for the national team, was often used in a wide role and yet managed 16 goals and six assists in 27 matches. This time, thrust into the centre forward role, he caused problems for a new-look Hougang all evening before being substituted in the 87th minute.

Hougang sat deep and aimed to frustrate the Sailors while using the 1.92m Stjepan Plazonja and 1.88m forward Petar Banovic as attacking outlets, but it always looked to be a tall order for the Cheetahs.

The Sailors enjoyed the bulk of the possession from kick-off and a free-flowing move in the 23rd minute ended with 2023 SPL Player of the Year Maxime Lestienne finding Dutchman Bart Ramselaar, who guided the ball into the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, the Sailors scored their second when Shawal expertly latched onto a raking pass from Hariss Harun, with his first touch taking Hougang defender Ensar Bruncevic by surprise. With just the goalkeeper to beat, Shawal tucked it away confidently.

In the 34th minute, Hougang pulled one back to give the Cheetahs a lifeline before the break. Referee Andrea Verolino was instructed to go to the pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee to review Sailors’ new signing Toni Datkovic’s shove on Hazzuwan Halim just inside the box. After reviewing the footage, he pointed to the spot and while Hazzuwan’s initial effort was saved by Sailors custodian Zharfan Rohaizad, the Hougang forward swept in the rebound.

In the second half, Shawal showed his creative side as he produced an inch-perfect pass for Adam Swandi, who slotted past Zaiful Nizam in goal.

The Sailors scored their fourth in the 88th minute when Ramselaar‘s shot was saved by Zaiful before Obren Kljajic gleefully tapped into an empty net.

Aleksandar Rankovic was pleased with his team’s display and praised Shawal’s contribution. He said: “He will be very important. In two games, two goals. That’s why he’s there. Last season, he was my most valuable player and I hope this season he’s going to be too.”

Marko Kraljevic rued Hougang’s performance, adding: “Today, we were second best in everything and they were the much better team. In some parts of the second half, we kept possession but we didn’t move it forward. We were very far from them.”

In the SPL’s other fixture, Balestier Khalsa came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Geylang International at the Bishan Stadium. The Eagles had led 2-0 at half-time, thanks to goals from Shakir Hamzah and Tomoyuki Doi, but the Tigers rallied through a Kodai Tanaka brace.