Pressure on Lion City Sailors to deliver Singapore Premier League title

SINGAPORE – At $9.8 million, the Lion City Sailors have the most expensive roster in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), according to football website Transfermarkt. Brunei DPMM are the next most valuable SPL team at $3.5 million.

Since becoming Singapore’s first privatised football club in 2020, the Sailors have spared no expense to be the best. But despite spending millions amassing international and local stars, their 2021 triumph remains their solitary league title, as they slipped up against Albirex Niigata in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

But as the star-studded Sailors enter the 2024-25 SPL season, they will do so with the weight of expectation heavier than ever now that the league title has become theirs to lose. Especially after perennial contenders and defending champions Albirex Niigata announced their move to become a local team. Unlike previous seasons where they fielded up to nine Japanese players, they, like every other SPL team, can now field only up to six foreigners and a minimum of five local players.

Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic admitted that the pressure is on his team to win.

He said: “The pressure is always here, because let’s be honest, (we) bring in a lot of good foreigners and we have the best local players.

“But I always say we have to be humble. We didn’t win (the SPL) for three years. We won only (four) trophies in four years. So of course, we want to win the title.”

Some observers believe that the Sailors should not only win, but dominate the competition.

But citing how French giants Paris Saint-Germain are yet to win their maiden Uefa Champions League title despite spending billions, Rankovic said: “It’s very easy to assume something like that, and it’s also disrespectful not only to Albirex, Balestier, Tampines, DPMM and Hougang.”

The 45-year-old Serb expects the “toughest season yet” as every club can now field two more imports than last season.

He added: “What I’ve learned from the last six months that I am here, is that all of these teams are capable of competing.”

Further enhancing the Sailors’ tag as clear favourites is how they are sailing into the season with sufficient stability, unlike in previous seasons when there was significant player and backroom overhaul.

This year, they have enjoyed a full pre-season, including a 11-day training tour in Thailand, with Rankovic.

They have also managed to hold on to all of their key local players such as forward Shawal Anuar, who will fill the boots of Curacaoan forward Richairo Zivkovic. The Straits Times understands that the player, who scored 15 goals in 19 games in 2023, failed to agree terms on a new contract.

The club have till the end of May to secure a marquee foreign forward.

They have retained Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, their SPL Player of the Year with 25 goals and 21 assists, Australian centre-back Bailey Wright and Portuguese midfielder Rui Pires.

They also pulled off a transfer coup by signing former Dutch international Bart Ramselaar, added Croatian centre-back Toni Datkovic and Spanish teenage left-back Sergio Carmona and welcomed back Lions central midfielder Song Ui-young, whom Rankovic described as a “priority signing”.

In terms of depth, they appear most well-equipped to cope with a 13-month, 32-match season that kicks off on May 10 with their match against Hougang United at Jalan Besar.

Sailors and Lions captain Hariss Harun called on everyone in his team to stand up and be counted as they fight on four fronts - the SPL, Singapore Cup, AFC Champions League 2 and the Asean Club Championship - after beating Albirex 2-0 to win the Community Shield on May 4.