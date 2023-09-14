Lionesses to play North Korea twice in Asian Games debut after Cambodia’s withdrawal

SINGAPORE – The Lionesses will face an uphill task in their maiden Asian Games campaign, following Cambodia’s recent withdrawal from the competition.

With the world No. 118 side pulling out, 130th-ranked Singapore will have to play twice against North Korea, their sole opponents in Group C, the Football Association of Singapore confirmed in a media statement on Thursday. The overall winners will be determined by points or goal difference.

North Korea, who are currently unranked having played their last international fixture in 2019, will meet the Lionesses at Hangzhou’s Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium on Sept 24 and 27. The three-time Asiad champions were last ranked 10th in 2022.

The top teams and the three best second-placed sides from the five groups will qualify for the quarter-finals. Group C is the only one with two teams, with the rest having either three or four.

Singapore coach Karim Bencherifa, who announced his final 22-player squad on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the fixture changes.

The Moroccan said: “This decision by the organisers is disappointing given that it completely changes our group dynamics and how we have prepared so far. We were initially excited about the prospect of facing a top 10-ranked team and a closer-matched opponent.

“But we need to get on with it, keep our focus as our participation in the Asian Games also gives our girls invaluable experience in their development.

“Despite the circumstances where we will face the same opponent twice, we remain committed to giving our best effort.”

AFP reported that North Korea will be represented by 191 athletes at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games, a sign that the country is returning to the global sporting scene after the pandemic.

Besides football, they will also be fielding athletes in sports such as athletics, gymnastics, basketball, boxing and weightlifting.

Singapore captain Siti Rosnani Azman echoed Bencherifa’s sentiments, acknowledging that playing the North Koreans twice will not be an easy task.

The defender, 26, added: “Regardless of our opponent, we will give our all, and adhere to our game plan. Our goal is to put up a strong fight, with the hope our maiden appearance at this Games will pave the way forward to such participation in future editions.”

The Lionesses squad, which was trimmed from a provisional list of 29 players, has a mix of youth and experience, with an average age of 22.4 years.

They will be without several notable names like Nur Izzati Rosni, Ernie Sontaril and Lila Tan, who ruled themselves out of selection or were dropped.

Danelle Tan, who is playing for German side Borussia Dortmund, will not join the squad as she focuses on her club career, while Putri Nur Syaliza – who attends Oakland University in the United States – will be taking her exams.

Rosnani said: “I feel incredibly blessed and honoured to lead the team for our first Asian Games. We have been intensely preparing for the tournament, strongly emphasising on quick transitions from defence to attacking styles of play.

“We understand that the competition level is significantly higher than the SEA Games, and coach Karim demands nothing less than our absolute best.”