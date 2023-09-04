Singapore’s Danelle Tan grabs hat-trick in home debut as Borussia Dortmund win 13-0

SINGAPORE – National women’s footballer Danelle Tan’s Borussia Dortmund career is off to a flying start after the forward poached a hat-trick and grabbed three assists in a 13-0 home win over DJK Spvgg Herten on Sunday.

Playing at a temporary venue, the BVB Evonik Football Academy – their home ground at Stadion Rote Erde is undergoing renovation – the 18-year-old took just three minutes to latch on to a defence-splitting pass from the back to square for Mandy Reinhardt to tap in the first of her six goals, and worked the left channel again 15 minutes later to assist Maria Grothe and make it 3-0.

The roles were reversed in the 43rd minute as Tan seized on a Reinhardt pass to slam home a right-footed shot for her first league goal of the season.

BVB Frauen took a 4-0 lead into the break and the floodgates opened in the second half with Tan again key to their exploits.

Lovely one-touch play in the 55th minute resulted in Tan sending Merle Greulich through to make it 6-0, before the teenager slid in at the back post two minutes later and then completed her hat-trick on her home debut in the 64th minute with a fine run to finish down the left.